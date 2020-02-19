Tata Trusts and FCB Ulka give voice to conservancy workers with their latest #TwoBinsLifeWins campaign

The campaign has been developed by FCB Ulka.

Tata Trusts through its program Mission Garima has rolled out #TwoBinsLifeWins campaign in an effort to encourage citizens to adopt improved waste management practices. Using the child as a protagonist, the campaign brings into the limelight the lives of the sanitation workers who segregate waste in sewers because citizens wouldn’t segregate waste at source. The campaign has been developed by FCB Ulka.

Through the campaign, Tata Trust urges citizens to segregate waste at the source, to make the lives of the conservancy workers better, more dignified. The campaign is a part of an on-going initiative of the Trusts — Mission Garima — to promote safe, healthy and humane working conditions for conservancy workers in Mumbai. Under Mission Garima, the Trusts have identified and procured technologies to make the process for waste management more mechanical, and reduce human intervention. Tata Trusts has provided improved personal protective equipment (PPE) to more than 150 conservancy workers in Mumbai, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

In addition to the campaign, Tata Trusts and MCGM will also inaugurate a model chowki and distribute more sets of PPE. Chowkis are facilities in every ward where cleanliness workers assemble to begin their day, and come back to change and rest.

Tata Trusts launched Mission Garima to bring about a significant positive impact in the work environment of conservancy workers, Divyang Waghela, head, Tata Water Mission, Tata Trusts, said. “With #TwoBinsLifeWins, we hope to prod the conscience of the nation and encourage citizens to segregate waste at their respective homes, so conservancy workers live a life of dignity and respect,” he stated.

According to Keegan Pinto, national creative director, FCB Ulka, the inspiration for this heartfelt film came from true feelings, testimonials and insights. “We really wish the film makes a difference and we hope people start segregating their waste at home with the small act of two bins and abolish this practice altogether,” he added.

