Tata Tea Premium opts for customised approach; rolls out region-specific ads

Tata Tea Premium is rolling out region-specific advertising campaigns for Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Bihar over the next few months.

Dubbing the master campaign, which is most often made for the Hindi speaking markets, into regional languages is the oft-used tactic by national brands. However, lately, brands are realising the futility of mere translations. Tata Tea Premium is the latest brand to adopt the hyper-local approach. Its relaunch campaign taps into the cultural nuances of the regions it is present in. Puneet Das, VP – marketing, Tata Global Beverages, says the campaign is meant to “evoke regional pride.”

The brand has also developed two customised television commercials for Delhi and UP — two markets that could have been addressed through a single advertising campaign.

Pratap Suthan, chief creative officer and managing partner, Bang In The Middle, believes not creating local campaigns could “quickly erode the equity of a brand”. “Advertisers run the risk of being called out on social media for not trying hard enough to cater to the regional audiences,” he adds.

Regional brew

In South India, Tata Tea Chakra Gold, another sub-brand, is being promoted through two separate ads for Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The hyper-local advertising campaign is accompanied by region-specific packaging. Executing a campaign of this kind entails alignment across distribution, supply chain management and inventory management. Das says that managing the internal complexities is “an intense process that outweighs the cost factor of such a campaign”.

For the Tata Tea Premium campaign, the brand set geography as the first filter and then chalked out the marketing mix for each market. “In UP, where TV is still the lead medium, we worked with regional channels and national channels with regional feeds. However, in Delhi, we used digital as the lead medium,” Das informs. The brand also plastered the Delhi Metro with images of iconic places in Delhi with ‘Dil Se Rich Dilli’ as the accompanying message.

Return on emotions

“Often, a brand that opts to customise its ads for regional audiences does so when the category lends itself to such a campaign. For instance, the jewellery, food & beverages or fashion categories,” says Preeti Mascarenhas, head, strategy and product, Mindshare India. Brands like Tanishq and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) create region-specific campaigns more so because it makes business sense.

For instance, Tanishq addresses the West Bengal audience with an ad in Bengali during Durga Puja, and the Kerala audience with a Malayalam ad for Onam. “Jewellery has a very different meaning for people from different regions. In some cases, it is connected to religion and tradition, and not merely aesthetics, and these nuances need to be expressed,” says Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas.

ZEEL created ads in Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Oriya, to popularise its regional Family Packs to aid viewers’ transition to the New Tariff Order regime proposed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. Dubbing an ad into a regional language costs less than one-tenth the price of making a fresh regional ad, says Prathyusha Agarwal, chief consumer officer, ZEEL. “But incorporating not just the bhasha, but also the boli and veshbhusha strikes a chord with the consumers.”

Even if it is the national team of a creative agency that may work on the regional campaign, it is important to have diverse teams to avoid appearing superficial, experts say. “That’s why when we had to create a Malayalam ad for a smartphone brand, we chose to work with a local ad film director, models and actors, production house and crew,” says Suthan.

