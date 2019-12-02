TATA TEA Chakra Gold celebrates Tamil culture with a hyperlocal campaign

Conceptualised by Mullen Lintas, the film opens in a traditional meal area of a Tamil function

TATA TEA Chakra Gold celebrates Tamil way of life along with language by rolling out a Tamil Nadu exclusive campaign. The campaign is conceived by Mullen Lintas. The brand’s new campaign combines the logic of ‘processes’ and the emotion of ‘regional pride’ with a touch of witty storytelling and relatable instances for every Tamilian.

Conceptualised by Mullen Lintas, the film opens in a traditional meal area of a Tamil function where server, who is placing the banana leaf in a certain direction, is stopped by his supervisor who shows the ‘right way’ of placing it. More such life illustrations follow, all showcasing the Tamil penchant for doing every little thing in a certain methodical way and the right manner. The film ends with a scene where the viewers see the same penchant for process being demonstrated by a young boy who copies his father in tying a veshti around his waist, diligently. Its the ‘Uncle’ who recommends Tata Tea Chakra Gold as the tea for Tamilians. Film ends with showcasing all protagonists enjoying the perfect cup of Tata Tea Chakra Gold.

“The new campaign is about evoking regional pride of Tamil Nadu that is rooted in understanding the importance of discipline and processes in the life of a Tamilian. Similarly, Tata Tea Chakra Gold made from a rigorous process enables consumers to make the perfect cup of tea,” Puneet Das, vice president-India, Tata Global Beverages said.

According to Garima Khandelwal and Azazul Haque, chief creative officers, Mullen Lintas, the campaign positions the brand as a ‘go to’ tea by keeping the consumer at the center using the analogy of the process followed for making it. “Regional insight and truth of inherent everyday behaviour that evokes pride and empathy as a reason to consume Tata Tea Chakra Gold,” they added.