Tata Tea appoints Media.Monks as digital, content partner

Tata Tea has announced the appointment of Media.Monks as its digital and content partner. According to the company, its marketing approach is to connect with its customers through relevant digital content. In order to do this at the scale that a hyper-local approach requires, it has selected Media.Monks as its partner for the same.

The assignment comes with the responsibility of building on the work that brands from the Tata Tea stable have been doing, Kiran Ramamurthy, chief operating officer, Media.Monks India, said. “It calls for creating in the digital universe, brand stories that resonate state by state through sharp local insighting. It will also be about using technology to bring these brand stories to life,” Ramamurthy added.

According to the company, the remit will include a wide scope of digital and content work, from tech integration to creative ideation and content across all digital platforms. It claimed that the marketing need is to produce content ideas that help to connect with consumers at that hyper-local level.

