Tata Tea Agni celebrates true stories of determination and passion in its new campaign

Tata Tea Agni has launched a new campaign to reposition itself with revamped communication and packaging. With the latest campaign, the brand highlights the importance of approaching one’s dreams with passion each day. The campaign also narrates real-life stories of three players of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team.



“With this restage, we remain hopeful of growing in the affordable tea category in India. Our new communication ‘Josh Jagaye Har Roz’, will definitely connect with the people of the country and bring alive the true spirit of strong determination and passion,” Puneet Das, president, Packaged Beverages, India and South Asia, Tata Consumer Products, said.



Moreover, the brand aims to cater to the consumers who are aspirational and are in the process of upgrading their lives with the new positioning. Echoing the tagline of Josh Jagaye har Roz, the brand also wants to encourage its consumers to live a meaningful life with strength and zest. Hence, the TVC showcases the spirit of three key players from the Indian women’s Hockey team- Vandana Katariya, Gurjit Kaur and Neha Goyal.



The campaign has been conceptualised by Mullen Lintas. “The brief was to connect with India’s heartland and reposition the brand in a big way. Tata Agni was always value led. We needed to change that and make masses connect with the brand at an emotional level. We thought inspiration is one value, India’s heartland has always loved and the name Agni stands for the fire inside. The idea of choosing Indian Women’s Hockey Team came from the clients’ and we loved it,” Azazul Haque, chief creative officer, Mullen Lintas, said.

