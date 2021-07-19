Tata Sky partners with Vedantu to empower JEE and NEET aspirants

The Tata Sky Mobile App will have Live feeds of both the channels accessible to the subscribers.

Content distribution and Pay TV platform Tata Sky has partnered with Vedantu to make quality education accessible and affordable to students across India. For ease of access to the content, the service is also made available on the Tata Sky mobile app. Aspirants can learn and repeat batches, get access to catch-up and On-Demand content including syllabus revision, tests, class notes, among others. Students can also pose a question and have doubts addressed by expert Master Teachers from Vedantu. The service will also provide exam preparation material that can be accessed via the app.

Delivering quality education through TV will not only benefit the maximum number of aspirants but will also take care of the lack of broadband availability which is faced by students from smaller towns and rural areas, Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Sky, said. “Competitive exams require a designated method of preparation. Together with Vedantu, we are providing access to course materials, resources, quality instructors to diverse populations from a variety of backgrounds, abilities, and learning preferences, thereby bringing superior education several steps closer to the aspirants,” she added.

As per the partnership, two dedicated linear platform services– Tata Sky JEE Prep and Tata Sky NEET Prep– will cater to students from classes 9th to 10th for foundation preparation (IIT, NEET, NTSE, Olympiads) and core syllabus for 11th to 12th IIT JEE Main, JEE Advanced (engineering), and NEET (medical). The learning will be delivered by Vedantu’s Master Teachers including academics from IIT and AIIMS with proven track records in teaching. The medium of teaching will be a mix of English and Hindi.

“30 million plus students across K-12 and test preparation segments every month benefit from Vedantu’s LIVE learning. This partnership is another step in the direction of our vision of taking quality education to every household at affordable prices,” Arvind Singhal, COO, Vedantu, stated.

