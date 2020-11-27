Tata Sky Mobile App allows subscribers to view channels that are a part of their subscription on their primary Tata Sky set-top box.

Tata Sky partners with Hungama Music to offer its subscribers an extra dose of music. As per the partnership, active subscribers of Tata Sky Music and Music+ can now avail the Hungama Music Pro subscription plan through the Tata Sky mobile app at no additional cost. With this collaboration, Tata Sky Music and Music+ DTH subscribers can now access the entire library of Hungama Music in a seamless and easy to set-up process with no additional sign-up.

Hungama Music Pro subscription gives users an ad-free HD-quality audio-video streaming experience, unlimited offline downloads and unlimited streaming of full-length music videos. It also offers subscribers a wide range of original content, online radio channels and curated playlists. An active subscriber of Tata Sky Music or Music+ can explore a library of over 15 million songs and music videos in more than 20 Indian and international languages.

Further, Tata Sky Mobile App allows subscribers to view channels that are a part of their subscription on their primary Tata Sky set-top box. This app is available on both Android and iOS.

