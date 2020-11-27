  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tata Sky partners with Hungama Music

November 27, 2020 6:09 PM

With this partnership Tata Sky Mobile app now provides access to over 15 million songs and music videos to its subscribers

Tata Sky partners with Hungama Music to offer its subscribers an extra dose of music. As per the partnership, active subscribers of Tata Sky Music and Music+ can now avail the Hungama Music Pro subscription plan through the Tata Sky mobile app at no additional cost. With this collaboration, Tata Sky Music and Music+ DTH subscribers can now access the entire library of Hungama Music in a seamless and easy to set-up process with no additional sign-up.

Hungama Music Pro subscription gives users an ad-free HD-quality audio-video streaming experience, unlimited offline downloads and unlimited streaming of full-length music videos. It also offers subscribers a wide range of original content, online radio channels and curated playlists. An active subscriber of Tata Sky Music or Music+ can explore a library of over 15 million songs and music videos in more than 20 Indian and international languages.

Further, Tata Sky Mobile App allows subscribers to view channels that are a part of their subscription on their primary Tata Sky set-top box. This app is available on both Android and iOS.

  Tata Sky partners with Hungama Music
