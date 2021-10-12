Tata Sky launches its new Maharashtra-focused campaign featuring actor Nana Patekar

The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India

Direct-to-home (DTH) operator Tata Sky has launched its new Maharashtra- focused campaign featuring actor Nana Patekar. Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the campaign highlights the benefits of a Tata Sky connection, its affordable packs, the mobile app for watching live TV channels. The campaign uses the Maharashtrian phrase ‘Ugich Kashaala’ in a witty way.

“With our new Maharashtra focused campaign, we not only highlight the distinct benefits of Tata Sky but also play on one of the most popular regional catch phrases i.e., Ugich Kashaala, to communicate that instead of needlessly postponing the decision, it is time for you to get a Tata Sky connection,” Anurag Kumar, chief communications officer, Tata Sky, said.

The film of the campaign is set in a middle-class housing society. Nana Patekar is seen talking to himself about the benefits of his new Tata Sky connection in answer to people’s question of ‘Tata Sky Ugich Kashaala.’ Patekar explains affordability of the Amcha Pack even though it contains channels across genres.

Furthermore, he talks about the ease of adding and removing channels to accommodate content requirements of all family members when required. He also emphasises on the convenience of simultaneously watching live TV on the mobile app along with television, putting an end to the typical fight over the TV’s remote control in Indian households.

“This campaign is a great demonstration of how a culturally rooted idea can be created to solve a business problem. We got Nana Patekar as the society’s favourite ‘Anna’ for admonishing people in his trademark style for asking Ugach Kashala Tata Sky?” Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, said.

