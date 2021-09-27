Tata Sky introduces ‘Videshi Kahaniyan’; onboards Rupali Ganguly as face of the service

Tata Sky Videshi Kahaniyan offers an uninterrupted viewing experience

Content distribution and Pay TV platform Tata Sky has introduced a new platform service – ‘Tata Sky Videshi Kahaniyan’ and has roped in Rupali Ganguly as the face of the new service. Tata Sky Videshi Kahaniyan will offer ad-free International shows and movies that will be dubbed in Hindi for its viewers, allowing subscribers to have easy access to a vast collection of content across Korean, Bulgarian, Spanish, Ukrainian and other languages.

International content has been gaining popularity as stories from around the world resonate with Indian viewers, Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Sky, said. ‘’For Tata Sky Videshi Kahaniyan, we are partnering with One Take Media, pioneers in global content production and distribution, to bring our viewers high quality entertainment from across the globe at an affordable price. Some of the Korean, Bulgarian and Spanish shows on the service are very popular worldwide and will bring a richness and variety to the entertainment offered by Tata Sky,” she added.

Bringing a plethora of international shows, movies, snackable snippets on a single curated platform, Tata Sky Videshi Kahaniyan offers an uninterrupted viewing experience, capturing the spectrum of genres across action, romance, drama, and thriller on television. The service will showcase content such as Goblin, I am not a robot, Emergency Couple, Eternal, Undercover, among others.

“I have enjoyed shooting for the campaign and am sure that this service will be a complete entertainment package. My fans and viewers can watch this specially curated collection of popular shows dubbed in Hindi on Tata Sky,” Rupali Ganguly stated.

Tata Sky Videshi Kahaniyan is also complemented by a vast set of engaging shorts like learning Korean, cultures, and cuisines from across the world, international music, and recommendations on best Videshi shows. Subscribers can also avail two international movies dubbed in Hindi every weekend.

“We are looking forward to partnering with Tata Sky and launching their new value added service Tata Sky Videshi Kahaniyan, we have carefully collated the list of shows and movies for the service and are sure that the audiences will enjoy this collection,” Dimpy Khera, director, One Take Media Co., highlighted.

