Tata Sky emerges as the biggest spender on TV, print and digital during January – April 2020: TAM AdEx

With the novel coronavirus pandemic spreading across the world at an alarming rate, the central government issued a nation-wide lockdown on March 23, due to which consumer’s on-ground movement came to a halt. This led to a rise in television viewership. Advertising volumes of DTH service providers recorded a 53% rise on television with Tata Sky emerging as the biggest spender during January – April 2020 as compared to the same period last year, according to data released by AdEX India, a division of TAM Media Research. Meanwhile, DTH service providers’ ad volumes declined on radio, print and digital.

Of the four mediums, digital posted the maximum drop in ad volumes at 65%, followed by radio at 40% between January – April 2020, when compared to the same period of the previous year. Print medium also recorded 25% drop in ad volumes during January – March 2020.

With more than 70% of advertising share contributed by the top two advertisers on TV and print, Tata Sky and Dish TV emerged as the top spenders in television and print space, with Tata Sky ruling over the print, TV and digital space. Meanwhile, GTPL Hathway claimed the most advertised spot in radio with 98% share. Interestingly, GTPL Digital Cable TV Box’ was the new entrant into the radio and print advertising space January – March 2020 and January – April 2020 respectively, compared to the same period last year. It should be noted that category advertising on radio was done only in three states with Gujarat leading the charts with 98% share.Kerala and UP trailed behind with 2% and 0.1% share, respectively.

Airtel Xstream Box was the top new brand in television space followed by D2h and Tata Sky Binge+. ACC (Assam Cable Service) claimed the fourth place on TV with Dish Smart Hub and India Cast Media Distribution trailing behind.

DTH Home channel claimed the top spot as the most preferred channel to advertise with 48% share followed by Telugu News with 7% share. Top two channel genres, added more than 50% share of the ad volumes for DTH Service Provider. Meanwhile, news bulletin emerged as the top program genre with 22% share of ad volumes followed by Feature Films with 5% share. Interestingly, advertising of DTH Service Provider was promoted maximum during the night time band (10 pm – 6 am) with 31% share of ad durations. Prime time and afternoon time, however, saw the same share of ad volumes at 16%.

In print medium, Hindi emerged at the top as the most preferred publishing language with more than 65% of the ads of the categories, followed by Malayalam with 31% share. Together, the top two publication languages accounted for 98% share of ad space during January – March 2020. Category advertising in print was maximum in East Zone which added 67% share of ad space. This was followed by South Zone at 33% share and West zone with 0.5% share.

As for the transaction method on digital, ad network method stood with a majority with 48% share, followed by direct transaction method at 37% and programmatic at 15%. Ad network and direct transaction methods together captured 85% of DTH Service Provider ad insertions during January – April 2020.