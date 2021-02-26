  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tata Sky defines its new brand purpose to “make tomorrow better than today”

Updated: Feb 26, 2021 5:46 PM

The DTH platform has launched a campaign conceptualised by Ogilvy India

DTH platform Tata Sky has unveiled its new brand purpose with the statement ‘Tata Sky exists to make tomorrow better than today for family and home.’ Aligned with this new brand purpose, Tata Sky has launched a campaign with the slogan “Iss khidki ko khol dala toh life Jingalala.”

“A set of core beliefs have always guided brand Tata Sky. Expressing our brand purpose solidifies our intent to continue to add value to people’s lives,” Harit Nagpal, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Sky, said.

The statement ‘Tata Sky exists to make tomorrow better than today for family and home’ exemplifies the brand’s belief in the emotional power of entertainment which we trust can move, motivate, inspire and help people to enjoy a better life, Anurag Kumar, chief communications officer, Tata Sky, said. “We believe that this reinforces the brand’s focus in simplifying content access, discovery and consumption in newer and more delightful ways that lead to betterment in customer’s lives,” he explained.

The newly launched campaign by Tata Sky has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India. “Through our slice-of-life TVC, we capture how the screen powered by Tata Sky can be, as we believe, a positive emotional force, bettering the lives of people,” Kumar stated on the campaign.

Tata Sky’s new campaign will be communicated through multiple media channels across languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Odia. The TVC takes us through the lives of families and individuals at home through the point of view of TV as they celebrate, what appear to be moments of togetherness, learning, camaraderie and happiness. On social media, engagement will be driven through the #HarGharKiKhidki campaign. The campaign will feature influencers asking their followers and other content creators to participate by making Reels of their family enjoying entertainment on Tata Sky using the original audio of the TVC to create brand recall.

