Tata Sky Binge+ partners with ZEE5 to strengthen OTT offering

Tata Sky Binge+ extended its partnership with ZEE5 for its Android enabled smart Set-top box that provides content from linear Live Television and a host of OTT apps onto a TV. As per the partnership, Tata Sky Binge+ will now showcase ZEE5’s library which consists of Bollywood and multilanguage films and original content spanning over 125,000 hours across 12 languages – English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi. This is an addition to what is already available on the platform – an enviable selection of multi-lingual films, original dramas from various OTT platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar Premuim, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now and ShemarooMe.

“OTT apps are gaining ground as a popular medium of content consumption. We are now strengthening this offering further by bringing onboard ZEE5’s unmatched content library that will further elevate the content viewing experience for our subscribers. We are confident that the Tata Sky Binge+ Smart set top box will offer a seamless experience of live TV channels and apps such as ZEE5, making it a winning proposition for our customers,” a Tata Sky spokesperson said in a statement.

ZEE5 is continuously working towards offering bespoke content for diverse consumer taste clusters across India, a spokesperson from ZEE added. “We are happy to extend our partnership with Tata Sky on their new initiative Tata Sky Binge+ Smart set top box. We are certain that with Tata Sky’s reach and ZEE5’s extensive library of content across languages, we will be able to provide consumers with an enriching and engaging content viewing experience,” the spokesperson elaborated.

Tata Sky Binge+ hosts many advanced features. It enables viewers to play any show, movie, music, game on their laptop, tablet or mobile phone and watch-it-directly on their TV with its in-built Chromecast. It also includes Google Assistant that makes discovering content easy with voice search. Customers can access 5000+ on the Google Play store. It is compatible with all types of TVs including 4K, HD LED, LCD, or plasma technology as it supports HDMI output and can also be connected to older TV sets over audio and video cable.

