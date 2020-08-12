Tata Sky Binge partners with Viacom18 to add Voot Select and Voot Kids

The addition will enable Binge users to access originals, movies, videos, e-books, quizzes and audio stories for children from Viacom 18 portfolio

In order to strengthen its content catalogue to cater to the growing requirements across different age groups amidst increasing time being spent at home, Tata Sky Binge- Tata Sky’s OTT aggregator service has now partnered with Viacom18 Digital Ventures to bring onboard their premium content streaming service Voot Select, and kids-focussed Voot Kids for its growing subscriber base.

The partnership will add TV shows from Viacom18 and Voot Originals, along with the cartoon characters from Indian and international shows, to Tata Sky Binge. The addition of Voot Select and Voot Kids to the existing offering of content on Tata Sky Binge will enable Binge users to access originals as well as exclusive international content, movies, videos, e-books, quizzes and audio stories for children with an aim to aid holistic development of their mental, emotional and social faculties. Tata Sky subscribers will be able to access the library of premium OTT apps on Tata Sky Binge via the Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition for Rs 299 per month.

According to Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Sky, keeping customer requirements at the forefront, the company has continued to expand the library for Tata Sky Binge with OTT apps that offer the most popular and relatable content for the entire family. “In the current environment when children are facing a dearth of entertainment options, adding Voot Kids will enhance the entertainment experience for kids with a balanced library of fun and learning content. Further, with Voot Select, we will open the doors to Viacom18’s library of movies and top Indian TV shows – all available 24 hours before TV,” she added.

With an increase in demand for content consumption, be it entertainment through Voot Select or fun learning through Voot Kids, this promising collaboration with Tata Sky Binge will help us cater and reach out to a larger audience base, Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures said. “Our partnership with a like-minded brand who resonates with our ideologies will help us make content viewing an enriching and engaging experience for all our viewers,” he stated.

