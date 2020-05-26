Tata Sky Binge partners with ShemarooMe

Subscribers will now be able to access content from ShemarooMe along with already existing OTT apps on the Tata Sky Binge platform

Content distribution and Pay TV platform Tata Sky has entered into a strategic partnership with Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. The partnership will enable Tata Sky’s over-the-top (OTT) app Tata Sky Binge subscribers access to ShemarooMe’s vast content library of over 15,000 hours of multi-genre, multi-regional content including Bollywood Premiere, Bollywood Classic, Kids, Devotional, Comedy and Regional content spanning over 3700 titles. “We have always believed in creating an enhanced and agile ecosystem of entertainment and our OTT aggregator platform, Tata Sky Binge has been a step towards that direction. To that end our partnership with ShemarooMe will not only help their content reach a wider set of audience but also give our Tata Sky Binge subscribers an even richer bouquet of quality content to choose from,” Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Sky.

Shemaroo always believes in delivering the best of entertainment to our audiences in the most preferred format and mediums, Kranti Gada, COO, Shemaroo Entertainment, said. “Our latest association and longstanding relationship with Tata Sky is a testimony to the same promise where together we will be delivering top notch entertainment through the most consumer centric value proposition and user-focused technologies,” she added.

Subscribers will now be able to access content from ShemarooMe along with already existing OTT apps on the Tata Sky Binge platform including Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, SunNXT, Eros Now and Hungama Play, through a single subscription fee of Rs 249 every month, which also includes a free 3 month trial of Amazon Prime membership and an Amazon Firestick-Tata Sky Edition to enjoy the large screen content experience.

Tata Sky Limited is a joint venture between Tata Sons and TFCF Corporation (formerly known as Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.). Incorporated in 2001 and launched services in 2006, Tata Sky is a content distribution platform providing Pay TV and OTT services.

