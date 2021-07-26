Tata Sky Binge adds Amazon Prime Video to its streaming portfolio

Tata Sky Binge service currently has two plans for its subscribers, priced Rs 149 and Rs 299

DTH major Tata Sky’s streaming platform Tata Sky Binge has added Amazon Prime Video to its portfolio. Tata Sky Binge subscribers can avail Prime Video subscription directly through their Tata Sky account at the cost of Rs 129 per month. In addition, Tata Sky has integrated the Amazon Prime Video metadata within its Android enabled smart set-top box, Tata Sky Binge+. Hence, the subscribers can see recommendations from Prime Video’s content library with the unified search mechanism and deep linking.

With the new partnership, Tata Sky Binge now offers interface to eleven OTT apps including Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, SonyLIV, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream and Amazon Prime Video.

Tata Sky Binge service currently has two plans for its subscribers, priced Rs 149 and Rs 299. While the Rs 299 plan offers access to content from ten OTT apps on one TV screen and three mobile screens, the Rs 149 mobile-only plan gives access to Binge services on three mobile screens with content from seven premium OTT apps. However, Amazon Prime Video can be availed at an additional subscription only on both these plans.

“We are glad to further fortify our collaboration with Amazon Prime Video to bring to our subscribers it’s premium content both on our hybrid set-top box Binge+ as well as the Binge mobile app. We believe our continuous effort to scale up our offerings on Tata Sky Binge will make Binge an even more desirable proposition for our subscribers,” Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Sky said.

Binge subscribers can start the Prime Video app either by clicking on the Prime Video banner on the home page or by clicking any Prime Video asset on the content rail.The Prime Video library includes movies like Sherni, Cold Case, The Tomorrow War, Asuran, Wonder Woman 1984, The Great Indian Kitchen and shows like The Family Man, Mirzapur, Comicstaan.

While launching Tata Sky Binge was its first step towards OTT aggregation, Tata Sky extended its content aggregator service to mobile earlier this year. The DTH operator took this step keeping in consideration the fact that a large part of OTT consumption in India still happens on mobile.

Read Also: upGrad launches new campaign to make online degrees mainstream, TV to account for 60% of the ad spends on the campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook