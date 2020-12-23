Tata Shaktee’s new film thanks the Indian farmers on Kisaan Diwas

It is a tribute to the Indian farmer who strengthens the backbone of the nation

As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, on the occasion of Farmer’s Day/Kisaan Diwas on Dec 23, Tata Shaktee has launched a new digital film to express a debt of gratitude to the Indian farmer, thereby strengthening the bond between the brand and the farmer.

Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson South Asia, the film is set to a track by Mayukh Mainak that accentuates the rustic vibe while bringing alive the celebratory tone of the message. It is a fitting tribute to the Indian farmer who strengthens the backbone of the nation from a brand which has been a friend of the farmer for the last 20 years and a company whose steel built the nation. It is a salute to the shaktee that is the hallmark of every kisaan, the company said in an official statement.

As we celebrate our 20th anniversary as a brand, we wanted to thank the Indian farmer for the difference that they make to countless lives, Satyajit Maity, chief of marketing BPR – B2C brands, Tata Steel Ltd. said.

As per Arjun Mukherjee, executive creative director and vice president, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, the film is a heartfelt tribute to the inner strength of those men and women who spare no effort – rain or shine, right round the year – going to great lengths to ensure that our basic needs are met.

“We have been partnering with Tata Shaktee for almost a decade over which the brand has stayed focused on the needs of the Indian farmer. This film is an acknowledgement of the invaluable contribution that farmers make towards our daily lives on the occasion of Kisaan Diwas,” Vijay Jacob Parakkal, senior vice president and managing partner, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said.

Read Also: Rubrik names Ritesh Gupta as India country manager

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook