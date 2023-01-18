Tata Salt launches #HarSawaalUthega Republic Day campaign

Tata Salt has launched its 360-degree #HarSawaalUthega campaign for Republic Day. Through the campaign, the company aims to empower children by providing them with a one-of-a-kind platform to raise questions that could spark relevant conversations and nudge societal change, it claimed. According to the company, the campaign will be showcased across all media including traditional, print, and digital.

Children can really reframe people’s thinking as they question what is accepted as the status quo and that challenge forces change, Deepika Bhan, President, packaged foods- India, Tata Consumer Products, said. “Desh Ke Liye #HarSawalUthega is a platform that endeavours to surface these real questions. We’ve received insightful, provocative questions already and are enthused with the awareness and change the next generation is willing to imagine,” she added.

The campaign was launched with a film showcasing students hoisting white flags with their questions written across them, further encouraging other kids to join the movement. As per the company, the movement was kickstarted with a survey which had echoed a common sentiment on the need to focus on the questions that children raise as they are often pertinent and can change the way society, or even the nation, thinks and functions.

