Tata Punch to sponsor FC Goa for Hero Indian Super League 2021-22

Tata Punch will also be supporting FC Goa’s foundation - Forca Goa Foundation for their baby league - Little Gaurs League.

FC Goa has announced Tata Punch as the Club’s principal sponsor for the 2021-22 season of the Hero Indian Super League. As part of the tie-up, the Tata Punch logo will be seen on the back of the shirt on match days, training kits of the FC Goa first team and development teams. Tata Punch will also be integrated across some of the most engaging digital content by FC Goa and will be doing activations for fans of FC Goa in the local markets for football fans from across the country who love to visit Goa. Tata Punch will also be supporting FC Goa’s foundation – Forca Goa Foundation for their baby league – Little Gaurs League.

FC Goa is one of the most consistent performing ISL Teams and is doing some great work in the local community to grow the sport, Vivek Srivatsa, head, marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said. “Goa is extremely passionate about its football and we are very happy to be supporting the growth of this beautiful game in Goa. Just like the Punch which “Vibes with You”, Goa has its own vibe and it is our pleasure to showcase the Punch in a state which resonates the same characteristics. We wish the team the very best for their game,” he added further.

“We are committed to the development of the game in Goa and making Goa proud on a national stage, having a brand like Tata Punch as a sponsor makes our commitment even stronger. I would like to thank Tata Motors for their support and especially for supporting the Little Gaurs League too. It is so important that brands support football at a grass root and local level. This kind of support helps us give little girls and boys a platform to express themselves and grow their skills. It will also help us achieve our vision of finding the best talent in Goa and nurturing them to play at the highest level for the country. We look forward to delivering great value to Tata Punch and growing the partnership over the years,” Akshay Tandon, president, FC Goa said.

