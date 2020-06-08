Tata Pravesh’s new film instills hope as lockdown restrictions ease

The film has been launched across the digital platforms of the brand

As lockdown restrictions are beginning to ease following two months of closure, Tata Pravesh, the steel doors brand from Tata Steel has launched a new campaign with the aim of bringing hope alive among people as they gear up to resume their daily activities. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson South Asia, the film has been launched across the digital platforms of the brand.

The film uses #DoorsOfIndia to highlight the transition from the lockdown to the opening up. The video showcases doors now opening up, followed by shots of people from all over India standing just outside their threshold as well as different shots of images of animals waking from their slumber, vehicles on the move, airplanes flying overhead. As India gears up to face a new world, there is hope in the air which is well captured in this film through the symbolism of open doors, P. Anand, chief – Services and Solutions Business, Tata Steel Ltd. said.

The film has been made with Instagram and Twitter posts of Indians with the Tata Pravesh hashtag #DoorsOfIndia. According to Senthil Kumar, chief creative officer, Wunderman Thompson, India, the brand had delivered the powerful percussions of the closed #doorsofindia to announce the national lockdown in March. “It is time now to reopen all those closed #doorsofindia and ignite hope with a powerful transition from the darkness to the light at the end of the doorway, from the lock down to open up with hope, and unlock the resurgence of the human spirit. The #doorsofindia are open with Hope,” he added.

As for Vijay Jacob Parakkal, senior VP and Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, the film aims to show how the country has risen to the challenge whenever it is faced with adversity. “India will emerge stronger than ever and this new Tata Pravesh film is as much a tribute to that steely resolve as it is a marker of the return of hope,” he stated.

Read Also: DAN India’s Data Sciences Division launches gaming demand side platform ‘Dentsu Play’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook