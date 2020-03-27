Tata Pravesh urges consumers to #ShutOutCorona with its digital campaign

The brand encourages people to take quarantine seriously to prevent the scourge of Corona

In order to tackle the situation of the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country leading to a nationwide lockdown, Tata Pravesh has launched a digital campaign to highlight the importance of staying indoors. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, the door brand educates users on how the spread of the disease can be contained through self-isolation.

The film showcases a montage of doors being shut and signs off with the message that only a closed door can open up roads to fight coronavirus. Through this messaging, the film urges people to take quarantine seriously as that is the only way to #ShutOutCorona, P Anand, chief – services and solutions business, Tata Steel Ltd said. “Tata Pravesh has always connected with the audiences through social messaging. The shut out corona film which urges people to take steps to prevent the scourge of Corona, is another small contribution by the brand to help the cause,” he added.

As coronavirus continues to impact countries across the globe, the brand aims to increase awareness on the impact and the far-reaching consequences of not adhering to the one overarching guideline of staying indoors to stay safe. The film highlights the need to take quarantine seriously and do whatever it takes to flatten the curve, Arjun Mukherjee, ECD and VP, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said. “The film drives awareness of staying indoors, that being the only way to neutralize the virus,” he explained.

With the World Health Organisation labelling coronavirus a pandemic, these are truly testing times for the citizens of the country, Vijay Jacob Parakkal, senior VP and managing partner, Wunderman Thompson, said. “We were able to partner with Tata Pravesh doors on this extremely relevant film to promote the importance of shutting the doors and staying safe,” he stated. The film has been launched across the social media platforms of the brand.

