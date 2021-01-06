Tata Pravesh launches new campaign #AkelaHiKaafiHai to drive awareness about steel doors and windows

The campaign is aimed at convincing consumers to opt for steel wall opening solutions that have unmatched strength

In order to drive awareness and subsequently, brand consideration about a new category of steel doors and windows, Tata Pravesh along with Wunderman Thompson South Asia has conceptualised a 360-degree campaign #AkelaHiKaafiHai featuring actor Gajraj Rao. The campaign is aimed at convincing consumers to opt for steel wall opening solutions and will be anchored by TV, supported by print, OOH, POS and digital.

The film #AkelaHiKaafiHai is the story of an unsuspecting consumer and a cunning salesman. The naive consumer – played by Rao – looking for a door, enters a multi-brand building materials outlet. The salesman at the store immediately recognises the naivete written large across Gajraj’s face and thinks he can take him for a ride. Determined to make the most of this wonderful opportunity, he summons all his powers of persuasion to sell him an ‘A1 lakdi ka darwaza’.

The new Tata Pravesh film – ‘Akela Hi Kaafi Hai’ with Gajraj Rao as the brand endorser, attempts to put Tata Pravesh in the consideration set of consumers by offering a one-stop solution against the drawbacks of wood, P. Anand, chief – services and solutions, Tata Steel Ltd., said.

The film aims to break the mindset of potential Tata Pravesh consumers for whom doors equals wooden doors, trying to get them to question if wood is good enough, Senthil Kumar, chief creative officer, Wunderman Thompson India, said. “The objective is to pique their interest enough for them to enquire about Tata Pravesh steel doors with the strength of steel and elegance of wood and eventually show wood the door,” he added.

“The setting of the film and the characters had to be such that they would resonate with consumers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns – the target audience for the brand. Driven by excellent performances from Gajraj Rao and Saanand Verma, the film emphatically makes the point that when you are opting for a wooden door you are making a big mistake that you’ll live to regret,” Arjun Mukherjee, executive creative director and vice president, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook