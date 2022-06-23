Tata Play forays into home security solutions; partners with Google

Tata Play has forayed into home security solutions with the launch of Tata Play Secure and Tata Play Secure+. Close on the heels of its brand identity change, Tata Play’s new proposition proposes to provide a safe home to its subscribers. “With the launch of Tata Play Secure and Tata Play Secure+, we aim to help our subscribers build a safe and secure ecosystem, be it home or workplace. This new offering is in line with our endeavor to provide experiences beyond entertainment,” Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Play, said.

For the Secure+ offering, Tata Play has collaborated with Google to bring to India the Google Nest security camera for its subscribers. Tata Play Secure+ is a bundled service that includes battery-powered Google Nest Cam, an annual Nest Aware subscription, and a Google Nest Mini. Google Nest Cam offers features including person/animal/vehicle alerts, on-device processing, two-way communication via the built-in microphone and speaker, weather resistance and more. Nest Cam is battery-powered, enabling the flexibility to be placed in convenient locations and the ability to record even in the event of a power or Wi-Fi outage. Differentiating features of Tata Play Secure+ comprise the Nest Aware are familiar face detection and 30/60-day event video history. As per the company, installation and maintenance services, after sales and customer care will be managed by Tata Play. “We are looking forward to collaborating with Tata Play to bring to India our new-generation Nest Cam and Nest Aware service. These deliver a great experience thanks to our deep innovations in on-device machine learning, an intuitive user experience, and the highest level of privacy and security that gives people complete control over the information they share,” Saurabh Arya, head, hardware business development, India and South Asia, Google, stated.

In the first phase of its launch, the offering will be available for Tata Play subscribers in over 10 cities including Mumbai + Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi + NCR, Lucknow, and Jaipur. Tata Play Secure will be available to the subscribers starting June 28, 2022.

