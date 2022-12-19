Tata Play Binge introduces ReelDrama on its subscription packs

Tata Play Binge has announced the integration of ReelDrama, an over-the-top (OTT) platform for bespoke Assamese content on Tata Play Binge platform. This would include Assamese titles such as Rhino Express, Fisaa, Trojan, Ratnakar, Tomar Opekkhyat, among others, besides short-form videos, spanning music, poetry, stand-up comedy, cooking, devotional shows, and more for the subscribers, the company said.

One of the ideas behind Tata Play Binge is to bring to the fore diverse content from various cultures of India into the mainstream, Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, ReelDrama, said. ReelDrama’s content slate consists of Assamese cult movies and new-age cinema from the region,” she added.

According to the company, ReelDrama will join the band of OTT platforms on Tata Play Binge such as Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, MX Player, Voot Select, Lionsgate Play, hoichoi, Planet Marathi, NammaFlix, Chaupal, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, and DocuBay.

The objective of ReelDrama is to provide an alternative platform for talented Assamese filmmakers to showcase their craft to a larger section of Assamese- speaking viewers, Kuheli Dasgupta, director, ReelDrama, stated. “The association with Tata Binge will aid our effort to reach out to a wider audience, not only in Assam but also in the entire country,” she highlighted.

