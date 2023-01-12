Tata Play Binge adds three new OTT platforms, manoramaMAX, Koode, Tarang Plus

Tata Play Binge has added three new regional over-the-top (OTT) platforms to its offering, namely, manoramaMAX, Koode, and Tarang Plus. manoramaMAX and Koode are dedicated platforms for Malayalam entertainment and Tarang Plus is for Odia OTT content. Through this acquisition, the company aims to provide its subscribers with stories from the regions of Kerala and Odisha respectively.

The partnership with manoramaMAX, Koode and Tarang Plus will make Malayali and Odia content more mainstream, Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Play, said. “Regional content has been gaining national prominence and one of the factors of its growth has been the rise of content consumption through OTT platforms,” she added.

The platform’s roster will include Malayali movies such as Santhoshatinte Onnam Rahasyam, Vrithakritiyil Oru Chathuram and short films such as Kakka – The Crow, Cheeru, and Vijanam Vashyam Vanyam. According to the company, manoramaMAX, Koode and Tarang Plus have joined 19 other popular OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, MX Player, SonyLIV, ReelDrama, Voot Select, hoichoi, Planet Marathi, NammaFlix, Chaupal, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON and

DocuBay.

