Tata Play Binge adds Planet Marathi, Namma Flix and Chaupal to its OTT platform

Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky has brought on board three new over-the-top (OTT) platforms– Planet Marathi, Namma Flix, and Chaupal to its Binge offering. With these latest additions, Tata Play Binge now offers 16 OTT platforms under its app, strengthening its commitment to offer diverse content across languages catering to the Pan-India audience.

“Carrying forward Tata Play Binge’s objective of bringing the best of entertainment to viewers, we are looking forward to partnering with Namma Flix, Planet Marathi and Chaupal. The addition of these three new OTT platforms to Binge’s existing partnership with 13 other platforms will enable a wider audience enjoying stories in their own languages. This will significantly boost content discovery and exploration for Indian consumers,” Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Play, said.

Chaupal, Planet Marathi and Namma Flix feature content of Kannada, Punjabi, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri and Marathi language. Namma Flix has a Kannada content library featuring movies, series, UGC, and other Kannada content titles like comedies, pranks, stand up, among other. Planet Marathi, a Vistas Media Capital Company, will amplify Tata Play Binge’s library by bringing audiences differentiated, standout and national award-winning content, raising industry benchmarks. Chaupal will feature Hindi titles in regional languages such as Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Haryanvi.

For Vijayaprakash R, founder and CEO, NammaFlix, the partnership with Tata Play Binge will enable the platform to reach a wider audience base. ”Our vast content library of retro movies and the latest ones will now be available to the Tata Play Binge viewers. We are also working towards releasing two new movies every month and aspire to launch some web series as well. We believe in increasing our footprint through our partners and are putting in our best efforts to keep Kannadigas across the country entertained,” he highlighted.

Echoing the sentiment, Akshay Bardapurkar, founder, Planet Marathi OTT, said, through this association, the platform willl be able to reach out to new users as well as the loyal ones through a new channel. “We want to aid discoverability, affordability and accessibility through various mediums and meet our audience in various convenient ways. We are confident we will be able to merge our strength of content with Tata Play’s prowess in distribution to create a robust viewer community,” he opined.

Planet Marathi, NammaFlix and Chaupal join the band of the 13 existing OTT platforms on Binge such as hoichoi, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, EPIC ON and DocuBay. Content from all these platforms is available to the viewers of Tata Play Binge through a single subscription and single user interface.

