Tata Open Maharashtra announces Star Sports as official broadcaster

The tournament will be aired live on Star Sports Select channel, as well as live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

Tata Open Maharashtra on Monday announced Star Sports as the official broadcaster. The tournament will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select channel as well as it will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Star Sports has been showing the ATP tournament on its network for around 12 years including the last three editions of Tata Open Maharashtra.



“We are glad that such a prestigious tournament is returning to India and will be hosted once again despite the challenges of the pandemic. Continuing the tradition and popularity of this tournament over the years, we are delighted that this year too, it will bring a treat for the fans as around 70 top players from 23 countries will be in action. And with the live broadcast, tennis enthusiasts will not be missing thrilling action and can watch it from the comforts of their home,” Prashant Sutar, tournament director, Tata Open Maharashtra, said.



Tata Open Maharashtra is owned by IMG and operated by RISE Worldwide in India. The ATP tournament has started on January 31, and the event will go on till February 6. The Indian challenge will be led by Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, and Arjun Kadhe in singles and three pairs will be participating in doubles lead by Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan.



The tournament will witness international players including world number 15 Aslan Karatsev and defending champion Jiri Vesely vying for the singles title alongside seven other Top-100 players of the world, like teenage sensation Lorenzo Musetti and Portugal Joao Sousa, among others.

