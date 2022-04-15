Tata Neu to host competing brands too: Chandrasekaran

Tata Neu, the SuperApp from the Tata group, is built on an open architecture and will house competing brands, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, Chandrasekaran said the core playbook for Tata Neu is rooted in the idea of ‘brigital’ or bridging the digital divide. “What we have launched is the first version of the app. It will also have an artificial intelligence-based personal assistant at a later stage,” he said.

“The Tata group is focused on transforming business for the digital world, and in the consumer context bringing them together on a unified platform that offers an omnichannel experience. The power of choice, a seamless experience, and loyalty will be at the centre of Tata Neu,” Chandrasekaran said. The App’s rewards programme, NeuPass, too, would be extended to non-Tata brands. “We will certainly drive strong financial outcomes,” the chairman said.

Pratik Pal, chief executive officer of Tata Digital, said the app has 2.2 million downloads so far and 2.1 million enrollments. Pal said the company was not looking to raise external funding and any resources needed to scale up the app would be met from within the group. With companies like BigBasket already on the platform, it also has a number of offerings for the business-to-business space, he added.

The app has been in the making for two years now. “The journey of Tata Neu had begun with a cumulative consumer base of 120 million users, 2,500 offline stores, along with an 80 million app footprint across our digital assets,” Pal added.

Mukesh Bansal, president, Tata Digital, said Tata Neu is already witnessing “encouraging” user spend on its platform. “The average revenue per user (Arpu) pattern that we have seen during our pilot is three-four times more than one sees on comparable platforms. The reason for that is we have huge depth of category coverage,” Bansal added.

According to Bansal, the financial services like micro-financing and micro-insurance, will further amplify the appeal to consumers. Services such as buy now pay later would be also introduced later. On migration of users from existing apps, Bansal said it increased to 30% from the 10% during the pilot phase. “We expect it to go up by as much as 50% in the coming months,” he added.

The app is available on Android, iOS and TataDigital.com, and houses several Tata Group brands such as AirAsia India, BigBasket, Croma, Indian Hotels Company, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1mg, Tata Capital and Tata AIG, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play and Westside.

