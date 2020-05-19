Tata Motors salutes truckers who are away from home during Ramadan

The campaign salutes the unwavering spirit of truck drivers as they deliver essentials to households amid the pandemic

With Ramadan being celebrated across countries, Tata Motors along with Ogilvy released a campaign to salute the efforts of truckers who are constantly working to deliver essentials during the pandemic. The campaign aims to bring in a spirit of positivity and goodness among people with a message that little acts of goodness towards one another can help us overcome these turbulent times together.

The campaign narrates the story of a little boy who brings alive the true spirit of goodness as he decides to fetch essentials on his bicycle for the elders in his neighbourhood because they can’t step out. The boy is seen to be inspired by his father, who is a truck driver and has chosen to stay away from home during Ramadan to help deliver essential commodities. According to Rudrarup Maitra, vice president – Tata Motors CV International Business, through this film, Tata Motors salutes all those who have chosen to carry on amidst the pandemic and serve selflessly in the holy month of Ramadan and beyond. “The custodians of our supply chain are the unsung heroes who have managed to deliver our daily bread and helped us maintain some normalcy in our interrupted lives by risking their own at every moment. In these unprecedented times of global pandemic, the contribution of these Heroes on Wheels is immense. They face a grave risk moving from place to place not knowing what to expect but knowing that they must deliver to fulfill the needs of others.”

When we do good, we inspire everyone. And the world needs a lot of good right now, Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, added. “This is a story that salutes those who have ensured that no matter how grave the risk, no home goes hungry.”

Read Also: Sunfeast Dark Fantasy’s new campaign says ‘A lot can happen inside’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook