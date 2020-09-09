Tata Motors launches ‘Never Been to EVergreen’ campaign

The campaign emphasizes on some of the iconic moments that have shaped the country including the movement to an ‘electric’ future

On World EV Day, auto brand Tata Motors has launched its ‘Never been to EVergreen’ campaign that highlights the need to create an ‘EVergreen Bharat’ that is driven primarily by sustainable mobility. Conceptualised to evoke the spirit behind some of the biggest milestones for India as a country, this campaign emphasizes on some of the iconic moments that have shaped the country’s present and now continue to pave the way forward as India moves towards an ‘electric’ future.

The campaign takes the audience down the memory lane by showcasing images from events that have made India proud in the last four decades, such as those of Kapil Dev holding the Cricket World Cup trophy in 1983, Sushmita Sen winning the title of Miss Universe in 1994 along with the Chandrayan 2 mission in 2019. Drawing parallels from these landmark moments, the video concludes with the visuals of the Nexon EV, thereby exemplifying Tata Motors’ ability to deliver on what the country imagined to be only a dream just a few years ago.

The Never Been to EVergreen campaign also highlights how the company has taken a step towards an ‘EVergreen Bharat’ by launching the Nexon EV, which has been created to cater to the larger interest of the community. “Launched early this year, the Tata Nexon EV is the most preferred electric car in India and is by far the highest selling four-wheeler EV in the industry, helping Tata Motors post a market share of 62% in EVs in Q1, FY21. Very recently, the company rolled out its 1000th Nexon EV, portraying the rapid growth in both interest and demand for EVs,” the company said in an official statement.

Read Also: Havas Media wins media mandate for MyGate

Read Also: Essence elevates T. Gangadhar as APAC CEO

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook