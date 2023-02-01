Tata Motors, one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has extended its ‘Desh ke Trucks’ campaign, which was launched in September 2022. As per the firm, the five-part extension, which is aimed at further positioning its platforms – Prima, Signa, and Ultra, is an amalgamation of simple messaging and subtle humour.

“We wanted the five films to be slightly emotive and humorous. We’ve been selling the products on multiple platforms including in-person selling and account based as well; so the idea was to leave the vital information about our new features and technologies in the consumer’s mind and then carry forward the rest of the sales process from there,” Shubranshu Singh, vice president, marketing, commercial vehicle business, Tata Motors told BrandWagon Online.

The campaign, which was conceptualised, planned and developed by the company’s in-house brand team, will have a major presence on television during the initial roll out, however, Singh added, “We’ve noted that through programmatic advertising on digital platforms, the quotient of interest for conversion has been on a higher side. That said, our investment in digital space has naturally gone up lately, besides in other areas such as influencer-backed content.”

Tata Motors expects the investments in digital advertising to exceed its investments in other above-the-line (ATL) media. While Singh kept the budget that’s going into the campaign under the carpet, he hinted that it will be ‘sufficient’ as he emphasised that engaging storytelling always registers better, the flow of capital into the campaign is thereby secondary. “In terms of conversion from the digital space, I’d say there’s a conversion rate of around 15 percent, he added.

On being asked about the percentage of market share the company expects after the roll out of the campaign, he said, “I would not like to qualify this campaign as a share gain strategy but rather ‘realisation gain’. For instance, there are manufacturers who put the discounts on the table but for us, we want to decrease our discounting by showcasing that our products are more efficacious, better value over a lifetime, which is one of the key takeaways from the campaign.”

The campaign, which will be run across the nation in multiple languages, will also include the four South clusters – Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada as the company plans to prioritise depth and reach on the television roll out, thereby, positioning it in Tier 3 cities as well, besides Tier 2 and Tier 1 cities.

