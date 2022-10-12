Tata Motors continues its association with Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur Football Club has announced the continuation of its association with automotive company Tata Motors, as the club’s automobile partner for the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23. As per an official statement, this season, the association will see the Jamshedpur-based Hero ISL side promote Tata Tiago.

Sport is a great medium in India to bring different demographics together and helps connect with our audience at an emotional level, Rajan Amba, vice president, sales, marketing and customer experience, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, said. “This platform helps us connect with young minds who are making India proud with their sport talent. We hope with this association we further enhance our brand connect and wish all the players a great season,” he added further on the association.

Tata Motors has been closely associated with Jamshedpur FC since the club’s Hero ISL debut in the 2017-18 season and this marks the third consecutive year of this association for the development of Indian Football, an official statement said. It further added that the Jamshedpur FC match kit will bear the Tata Tiago logo on the sleeves and on the shorts. The brand-new model of the Tata Tiago will also be exhibited in the furnace during Jamshedpur FC’s home matches at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. As a part of this association, the club also plans to engage with their fans through multiple interesting campaigns and contests across Jamshedpur FC’s digital media platforms.

“We have had a great partnership in the previous seasons. To have a world-renowned brand like Tata Motors associating with us with the aim to develop football in India is a big motivator and we look forward to a long lasting connect with the company,” Mukul Choudhari, chief executive officer, Jamshedpur FC, stated.

Part of the $128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited, a $37 billion organisation, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions.

