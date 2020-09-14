Tata Motors’ Altroz to become official partner of IPL 2020

Tata Motors will also be indulging creatively with its customers through its dealerships and social media platforms.

Tata Motors on Monday announced Altroz as the official partner for Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Continuing its association for the third consecutive year with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Altroz follows in the path of its stablemates, the Nexon and the Harrier, both of which have been the tournament’s official partners, during the 2018 and the 2019 seasons, respectively. As the Official Partner, Tata Motors will showcase the Altroz in the stadium at all three venues in the UAE, throughout the tournament. The IPL matches will play host to the Altroz Super Striker Awards – the player with best strike rate of the match will win the much sought-after Altroz Super Striker Trophy along with a prize of Rs 1,00,000. Moreover, the batsman with the highest strike-rate of the tournament drives home the Altroz.

The festive season has kicked in well for Tata Motors and IPL is nothing short of a festival for the cricket fans across the country, Vivek Srivatsa, head, marketing passenger vehicle business unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said. “We are elated to be back for the third consecutive year with IPL and this time with Tata Altroz. Much like the Altroz, which is India’s safest hatchback, this year’s IPL will be played in a safe and sanitized environment keeping the safety of all players at utmost importance in this current scenario. At Tata Motors, we have always innovatively engaged with the consumers at large, the current need for which is more pronounced than ever before. We have elaborate plans to capture the viewer’s attention who will be virtually supporting their favourite teams, on-air and across digital platforms. We are positive to drive tremendous value from this association,” he added.

Apart from displaying the car at the stadiums, Tata Motors will also be indulging creatively with its customers through its dealerships and social media platforms. Tata dealerships across India will be the place where customers can soak into the ambience of IPL. This year fans too will get the chance to become Altroz Super Strikers through the Altroz Super Striker mobile game. It is a free to participate mobile game, where one can show their batting skills and can even challenge their friends and family while playing the same. Daily winners of the Altroz Super Striker mobile game win vouchers worth Rs 5,000 and the season winner takes home the Altroz Super Striker trophy along with vouchers worth Rs 1,00,000. Ensuring a super fun filled IPL season while encouraging absolute safety, Tata Motors will make the Altroz Super Striker mobile game available to all from September 19 onwards.

“Tata Motors have been the official partners since 2018 and our relationship with them continues to grow. Over the last two years, we have seen Tata Motors do some great activations for fans. In this challenging and unprecedented year,” Brijesh Patel, chairman, IPL said.

