Tata Group to sponsor Women’s Premier League; Tata Capital, Motors also join

Tata Capital, the financial services subsidiary of the Tata Group, has announced its participation in the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) as a title sponsor.

The Tata Group is the main sponsor of the WPL, and Tata Motors is another brand that will be joining. The WPL is sponsored by the Tata Group for a period of five seasons until 2027.

The inaugural edition of the Tata WPL is scheduled to take place from March 4th to March 26th, 2023.

The Indian women’s cricket team has achieved success at the global level, inspiring young girls to pursue careers in cricket. With this sponsorship, the group aims to further promote the enthusiasm and support that Indians have shown for our women’s cricket team.



“We are delighted to be associated with the Women’s Premier League. Women’s sports are becoming increasingly popular in India, and we feel this will only grow with time. We hope that our partnership with BCCI for WPL will help provide the opportunity to promote women’s cricket by continuing to attract the best talent. We also believe that such initiatives will help build a team of cricketing champions.” said Rajiv Sabharwal, managing director and CEO, Tata Capital.

