Tata Group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsor from this year

The announcement has been made by IPL chairman Brijesh Patel

Vivo was earlier replaced by Dream11 as the title sponsor

Tata Group will replace Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as Indian Premier League’s title sponsor this year, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told news agency PTI. Vivo had a deal of Rs 2,200 crore for title sponsorship rights from 2018-2022 but amidst the rising anti-China sentiment in the country after the 2020 Galwan Valley military face-off between the Indian and Chinese Army soldiers, it was replaced by Dream11. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had signed a five-month sponsorship deal with gaming firm Dream11, valued at Rs 222 crore, post which Vivo returned as the title sponsor in IPL 2021. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

