Tata Group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsor from next year

The announcement has been made by IPL chairman Brijesh Patel

Vivo was earlier replaced by Dream11 as the title sponsor

Tata Group will replace Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as Indian Premier League's title sponsor from next year, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told news agency PTI. (This is a developing story. To be updated)

