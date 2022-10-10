Tata Consumer Products rebrands Tata Q as Tata Sampann Yumside

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (TCPL) has announced the rebranding of Tata Q to ‘Tata Sampann Yumside’. The company will integrate Tata Sampann Yumside with the Tata Sampann portfolio of food offerings. As per the company, it has reworked the recipes of the entire range of the acquired ready-to-eat (RTE) product portfolio on the basis of consumer feedback and will launch new innovations in the ethnic RTE category. The brand is also extending itself to the ready-to-cook (RTC) category with a range of everyday and niche Indian gravies and pastes. The company stated that the innovation range will be in the market by November 2022.

There is a growing segment of consumers seeking wholesome and tasty meal options which are quick and convenient to make, Deepika Bhan, president, packaged foods (India), said. “Tata Sampann Yumside caters to this need with a portfolio of ready-to-eat meals and ready-to-cook gravies which offer taste with convenience. It fits with the master brand Tata Sampann and complements the existing brand portfolio along with the focus on quality that the brand is committed to,” she added.

As per the company, the current product portfolio which includes heat and eat pasta, noodles, biryani and appetisers, will be extended to include more ethnic RTE options and RTC gravies. This includes the new RTE range – dal makhani, paneer makhani, chana masala, palak corn and butter chicken. The new RTC range includes makhani gravy, kadhai masala, biryani paste, sambar paste and nihari gravy.

Tata Consumer Products had acquired Tata SmartFoodz, marketer of ‘Tata Q’ in November 2021 in line with the company’s strategic intent to expand into value-added categories, it said in a statement.



