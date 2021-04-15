Tata Consumer Products promotes Puneet Das as president, packaged beverages, India and South Asia

Das was earlier senior vice president, marketing for the India beverages business

Tata Consumer Products (TCP) has announced the promotion of Puneet Das as the company’s new president, packaged beverages, India and South Asia. “This is in line with our aspiration to recognise and groom internal talent. We have an exciting time ahead for our packaged beverages business with a focus on scaling up our distribution and reach, building on product innovation while strengthening the core portfolio. Puneet’s appointment comes at a time when the organisation is going through its transformation journey and we are confident that his experience and leadership will help us accelerate the business and achieve new heights,” Sunil D’Souza, MD and CEO, Tata Consumer Products, said.

Das was earlier senior vice president, marketing for the India beverages business. He has been associated with Tata Consumer Products since 2017. In his tenure, he has played a key role in strengthening the core Tata Tea brand and sub-brands. He was instrumental in creating a hyper-local brand positioning for Tata Tea’s diverse brand portfolio and formulating the marketing strategy for Tata Coffee Grand.

Das comes with about 20 years of experience in the FMCG industry having worked in India, Africa and other international markets. Prior to joining Tata Consumer Products, he has held senior marketing roles across leading FMCG companies like Marico, PepsiCo, GSK Consumer and has worked on brands such as 7Up, Boost, Horlicks among others.

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The company’s portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks, and mini meals. Tata Consumer Products’ key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Water Plus and Tata Gluco Plus. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann and Soulfull.

