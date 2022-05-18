Tata Consumer Products names Monica Jain as senior vice president and general manager, US business

Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the consumer products company of the Tata Group, has announced the appointment of Monica Jain as senior vice president and general manager, US Business. The announcement is in line with the company’s commitment to strengthen and grow its business in the US, which is a key international market for the company.

In her new role, Jain will be responsible for leading the business and teams in the US. This includes developing and executing a growth roadmap for the company as well as enhancing operational excellence. She will be based in Montvale, NJ and report to Gharry Eccles, president, International business.

Jain comes with nearly two decades of experience, having joined Tata Consumer Products from Mars Wrigley where she served as VP – sales, small format, leading the $1.0+ billion drug and value channels. Prior to this, she worked in a number of leadership roles at Mars Wrigley and has also worked with companies such as Booz & Company and IBM. “She has a proven track record, across geographies and functions, for driving strategic transformation, and leading businesses to accelerate quality growth through strong collaboration and breakthrough thinking,” the company said in a statement.

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The company’s portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Water Plus and Tata Gluco Plus. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull and Tata Q. In India, Tata Consumer Products claims to have a reach of over 200 million households. The company claims to have an annual turnover of Rs 11,600 crore with operations in India and International markets.

Read Also: Kantar Marketplace adds Link AI for digital to its platform

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook