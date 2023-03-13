Tata Consumer Products launches Tata Tea Premium Street Chais of India at Delhi Metro

Tata Consumer Products Limited has recently launched Tata Tea Premium – Street Chais of India, a range of teas celebrating the unique flavours inspired by the streets of India. The launch event was held at Sultanpur Metro station, where Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, unveiled the new tea range.

As per the announcement, during the launch, Delhi metro was wrapped in the brand’s Delhi pack, celebrating Delhi Street Chai and iconic Delhi monuments. The brand has collaborated with Rapper RCR Rapstar for the campaign who also performed a rap song composed to capture the spirit of Delhi’s street chai culture.

The range includes four variants inspired by the signature flavours from the streets of India – Kolkata Street Chai, Mumbai Cutting Chai, Purani Dilli ki Mithai Chai, and Hyderabadi Irani Chai.

Speaking at the launch, Puneet Das, president – packaged beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said, “Tata Tea Premium Street Chais of India is a unique range of tea that aims to capture the authentic taste of street chai found across India. Each iconic city’s chai variant is designed to evoke pride and regional connection, and what better way to showcase the vibrancy of Delhi than by associating with the city’s lifeline – the Delhi Metro.”

“The Purani Dilli ki Mithai Chai variant is a celebration of the bustling food and chai culture of Delhi, and is an ode to signature desserts Delhites love. Its packaging highlights the city’s iconic monuments, instilling a sense of pride. Our aim with Tata Tea Premium Street Chais of India is to offer you a flavourful experience that takes you on a journey through the streets of Delhi/India with each sip”, he added.

The four packs have unique packaging, representing the pride of each city and its various iconic elements. The Delhi pack showcases the pride of Delhi – The Red Fort.

