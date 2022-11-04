Tata Consumer Products launches new Tata Fruski Juice N Jelly at Rs 20 for 200 ml 

Tata Consumer Products (TCP) announced that it has expanded its product portfolio to include Tata Fruski Juice N Jelly. The product is being launched in three flavours, namely, Kala Khatta, Mixed Fruit Chaat, and Lemon Pudina.

The juice-based drinks category in India is fairly large and we see a great opportunity to grow the Tata Fruski franchise through unique and differentiated innovations like the new Juice N Jelly, Vikram Grover, managing director, NourishCo Beverages Limited, Tata Consumer Products, said. “Through this launch, we provide our consumers with a multi-sensorial experience in every sip, true to our brand purpose of being an ‘enabler of fun the Indian way’,” he added.

According to the company, its new product line will be available at Rs 20 for a 200 ml pack across retail outlets in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Goa initially. As per the company, its new offering is in line with TCP’s focus to innovate and expand its subsidiary, NourishCo’s existing portfolio which includes Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Gluco Plus, Tata Copper+ Water, Tata Fruski, Himalayan Honey and Preserves range.

