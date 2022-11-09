Tata CLiQ Luxury collaborates with Gauri Khan to launch Gauri Khan Designs

Tata CLiQ Luxury has partnered with Gauri Khan to launch Gauri Khan Designs. As per the company, the brand will be exclusively available on its platform.

The existing home category on the platform includes a wide range of products, from décor to serve ware and more, as we strive to expand and strengthen our home category, Gitanjali Saxena, business head, Tata CliQ Luxury, said. “A coveted interior designer, Gauri Khan has carved a niche for herself in the realm of interior designing and her creations are known for their exquisite design aesthetics. We are offering our customers across the country an opportunity to shop from a curated selection of products across a wide assortment of soft furnishings and accessories to artistically transform their spaces,” she added.

Gauri Khan Designs includes various furnishings and accessories, such as rugs, cushions, bed linens, trays, breakfast trays, glassware, cheese platters, artwork, coasters, small sculptures, candle holders, table lamps, side tables, trolleys, pouffes, among others. In addition, consumers can also shop from a range of marble accessories, which include cheese platters, planters, candle stands, artefacts, among others.

Through this partnership, Gauri Khan Designs will now be able to reach and be accessible to consumers across the country who are looking at revamping their spaces, Gauri Khan, interior designer and producer, stated. “At Gauri Khan Designs, we are constantly innovating and curating designs and products that will appeal to the consumer’s sense of evolving aesthetics,” he highlighted.

Also Read: Licious names Ajit Narayanan as its new chief product and technology officer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook