Tata CLiQ collaborates with Salesforce to redefine customer experience

Tata CLiQ announced that it has been leveraging Salesforce Service Cloud, to deliver the right experiences across multiple channels to consumers with contextual, proactive and personalised interactions. As per the company, PwC has been a key partner in the implementation process enabling end-to-end deployment transforming the service experience for Tata CLiQ.

According to the company, Tata CLiQ also implemented the visual remote assistant (VRA) which allows the company to deliver the support they would deliver in-person, visual guidance, often in real-time. This solution is browser based, allowing employees to seamlessly connect with customers on a live remote support to capture correct images for the return scenarios. For Salesforce, Tata CLiQ’s service agents have had a unified view of the customer which delivered efficiency with intelligent dashboards and reports assisting teams with data driven decision making, after the technology’s implementation. According to Tata CLiQ, agent experience has improved by 30% with the Single Source of Truth. “Customer-centricity is at the heart of everything we do at Tata CLiQ. Salesforce is aligned to our two-pronged functional vision and strategy of delivering best in class customer and advisor experience, thereby ensuring efficient processes, empowered agents, and superior business outcomes,” Shweta Srivastava, director – CS and customer experience, Tata CLiQ, said.



