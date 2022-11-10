Tata Capital unveils ‘Palak jhapkao, loan paao!’ campaign

Tata Capital has rolled out its ‘Palak jhapkao, loan paao!’ marketing campaign to promote its various loan offerings. The campaign consists of a series of short films which are themed around digital, seamless and quick loans offered by the company. As per the company, the integrated marketing campaign will run across TV, social media and other digital media platforms.

Tata Capital’s latest campaign aims to resonate with the customers’ ever-increasing needs for immediate solutions, Abonty Banerjee, chief digital and marketing officer, Tata Capital, said. “Quick loans give our customers the opportunity to fulfil their needs for loans simply and swiftly. This campaign reinforces our customers’ belief that they can always #CountOnUs to fulfil their aspirations,” he added.

The ad films showcase a humorous situation where the protagonist is faced with a situation which requires a quick solution. Each film portrays how the protagonists’ needs are met within a blink of an eye by availing Tata Capital’s quick loans.

The campaign line “Palak Jhapkao, Loan Pao” captures the spirit of quick loans offered by Tata Capital, Ritika Grover, director, VISCOMM, stated. “n the films, the protagonist’s real and urgent needs combined with the play of slow motion versus real-time action is what we hope makes them attention-grabbing. Our young team led by director Shachi Malhotra explored techniques to make the films creatively and visually unique,” she highlighted.

