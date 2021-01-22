Tata Capital unveils ‘Karz Nahi Farz Bhi’ campaign for the launch of Shubharambh Loans

The campaign will run on radio, television, OOH as well as on Tata Capital’s social media platforms

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group has unveiled a new ad campaign ‘Karz Nahi Farz Bhi’ to mark the launch of its new offering – Shubharambh Loans. Conceptualised by Viscomm, the film brings out the human spirit of resilience to overcome challenges and weaves in the role of Tata Capital’s latest loan offerings. The campaign will run on radio, television, OOH as well as on Tata Capital’s social media platforms.

The campaign aims to inspire and help India make a new start in 2021 with Tata Capital’s newest offering curated to suit the needs of consumers. Shubharambh Loans’ benefits will be offered across six products of Tata Capital which include business loans, personal loans, two-wheeler loans, used car loans, loan against property and home loans.

The ad film comprises three different stories. The protagonist in each story is affected by the pandemic and the film captures their inspiring journey to make a new start. While, the first story is about a dance teacher overcoming the challenge of reopening her studio with Shubharambh Business Loan, in the second story, Shubharambh Used Car Loan enabled a couple’s food catering service to restart and deliver to their long distance customers. In the final story, a hospital personnel was able to end his daughter’s struggle to study on a mobile phone by buying her a laptop with Shubharambh Personal Loan.

‘Karz Nahi Farz Bhi’ campaign is our initiative to connect with our customers and help them make a new start despite the challenges of the pandemic, Abonty Banerjee, chief marketing officer, Tata Capital said. “The three different stories in the film aim to capture varied emotions of success over struggle and hope to inspire our customers in their journey too. With our latest Shubharambh Loans offering, we once again aim to reinforce the belief that our customers can always #CountOnUs,” she added.

