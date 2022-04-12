Tata Capital launches digital campaign to promote Flexi Plus Loans

Tata Group’s financial services company Tata Capital has rolled out a cricket themed digital campaign to promote its Flexi Plus Loan offerings. Aiming to connect with cricket fans across the country, the campaign is live from April 12 till May 29, 2022. Conceptualised by Viscomm 360 Communications, the ad campaign includes a series of three short films.

In the new film, Tata Capital’s Flexi Plus Loans’ benefits and features are highlighted through comparison with a star player’s performance statistics. To gain the viewer’s attention, each film shows a bowler’s or a batsman’s performance statistics by introducing the features and benefits of Flexi Plus Loans.

For Abonty Banerjee, chief digital and marketing officer, Tata Capital, the latest campaign which is centred around cricket is a great opportunity for the company to connect and engage with the customers. “The campaign aims to promote our latest Flexi Plus Loans which come with exclusive features and benefits. We are sure our films will be enjoyed by ardent cricket fans across the country,” she added further on the launch of the new campaign.

Flexi Plus Loans is one of the latest offerings from the company which was launched earlier this year with a campaign called ‘apne man ki karo’.

Tata Capital Limited, a holistic financial services provider caters to the needs of retail, corporate and institutional customers, directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries. Its range of offerings includes consumer finance, advisory services, commercial finance, infrastructure finance, securities, investment banking, private equity advisory and credit cards. Tata Capital’s subsidiary companies include Tata Capital Financial Services Limited (TCFSL), Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited (TCHFL), Tata Cleantech Capital Limited (TCCL).

