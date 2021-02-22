Tata Capital campaign #KarzNahiFarzBhi paused the country’s content creators to inspire India to begin again

The idea was to create content that tells a cohesive and concise story and connects with the audience.

Tata Capital has rolled out its latest campaign #KarzNahiFarzBhi to promote its initiative Shubharambh Loans. With Shubharambh Loans, the brand encourages businesses and individuals to start afresh on their aspirations, dreams and needs. To amplify the #KarzNahiFarzBhi campaign, Tata Capital with its social media agency – Kinnect, took a regional approach and collaborated with various brand advocates from different parts of the country. Audiences are most likely to respond to a message in their own language, and therefore, personalized language communication was used to connect with vernacular digital users. “Our campaign #KarzNahiFarzBhi aims to inspire India to make a new start with Tata Capital’s latest offering, Shubharambh Loans. The alliance with inspirational influencers gives us the platform to reach out to their audiences and our customers across different parts of India and reinforce in them the belief that they can always #CountOnUs for all their financial needs,” Abonty Banerjee, chief marketing officer, Tata Capital, stated.

The influencer campaign devised by Kinnect shows influencers creating an organic video with their usual content, albeit with a change. A few seconds into the video, there is an interjection of buffering. As soon as the buffering stops, the influencer resumes and talks about how this pause in the video is inconsequential compared to the pause that came into our lives and plans the past year. It exemplifies Shubharambh Loans as a key to unpause and start living our dreams again. For this campaign, the company roped in Ali Fazal, Himanshi Khurana, Geeta Madhuri, Malhar Thakar, and Subodh Bhave to efficiently reach different regions of the country.

For Chandni Shah, COO, Kinnect, the idea was to create content that tells a cohesive and concise story and connects with the audience. “We evolved the content to match the needs of empowered consumers and tapped into India’s vast online vernacular audience with this campaign,” she added.

