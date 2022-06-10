Tata BlueScope Steel rolls out new pan India campaign for DURASHINE

Tata BlueScope Steel has launched a new campaign in line for its flagship retail brand DURASHINE. As per the company, the campaign is in line with the brand promise of ‘colouring lives in steel’ and aims to highlight the “VIP Waali Feeling”. The campaign will be aired pan-India across mediums including television, print, OTT and digital platforms.

This campaign is a tribute to the years of research invested in capturing customer insights, enabling better roofing solutions, ever since the company launched its first product in 2008, Anoop Kumar Trivedi, MD, Tata BlueScope Steel, said. “So far, the journey has been one where we have grown in volumes and network, offering our customers most advanced roofing products and solutions that are sustainable and performance oriented,” he added.

The protagonist in the campaign film (TVC) aims to further build the brand’s appeal with those who aspire to upgrade their lifestyle. The campaign aims to connect with millennials, a growing customer base that takes pride in owning a home built with best-in-class roofing solutions, reflecting their motivation for a better life rising above the ordinary. DURASHINE roofing solutions not only promise better performance, superior aesthetics but also provide multiple options to choose from for a discerning customer.

With over 5000 touch points across the nation, you will find DURASHINE in almost all progressive applications – residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial segments. An award-winning brand, it has been conferred with Asia’s most trusted and promising brand title multiple times in a row. “People are quality conscious while building their homes. And it is more relevant now in times of unprecedented calamities where structural stability, sustainability, maintenance, and pleasant interiors play an important role. Ultimately home is where your heart is, and this campaign aims at creating a moment of pride one associates by owning their dream home,” CR Kulkarni, VP solutions business, Tata BlueScope Steel, stated.

