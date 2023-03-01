Tata AIG’s “Fizul Kharche” campaign aims to establish health insurance as a must-have investment

Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited, has unveiled its brand campaign ‘Fizul Kharche’ to create awareness of smart money saving practices, using health insurance to cover medical emergency costs and saving tax on insurance premiums.

Designed by Social Panga, this campaign has three light-hearted, witty short ad films showcasing the magnified spending behaviour of customers when they have excess money. The campaign is live today and will run on all digital platforms of Tata AIG.

The campaign aims to spotlight Tata AIG’s Health Insurance Product and emphasizes the tax savings one can avail of with their health insurance policy premium. The three short films under this campaign titled ‘#FizulKharche’ showcase a few extreme scenarios of customers spending excess money that they have saved by investing in Tata AIG’s health insurance.

Speaking about the campaign, Riaan Rodrigues – senior vice president- Digital Business & Marketing, Tata AIG, said, “Changing lifestyles have led to a rise in disorders and this has increased the burden of hospitalization and healthcare expenses for men and women of all ages. Through our #FizulKharche campaign, we want to make customers financially wiser by making them aware of savings instruments that can help them prepare for the future. The campaign #Fizul Kharche has been designed in a quirky way to simply convey the idea of investing in health insurance as the first step to create emergency funds for healthcare needs and save tax under 80D of the Income Tax Act.”

Saikat Sengupta, creative director, Social Panga, said, “The campaign captures the very common customer tendencies of overspending and we thought of highlighting this very nature to create the need to first save with health insurance. The development of the theme has showcased with extravagant spending habits to create a conscious understanding amongst customers around the campaign name Fizul Kharche.”

Also Read TIGC signs cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook