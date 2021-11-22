Tata AIG ropes in Ranbir Kapoor for its campaign ‘Trusted Naam, Fantastic Kaam’

For Tata AIG’s latest campaign, Ranbir Kapoor has leveraged both his legacy and talent trait

Tata AIG General Insurance has launched their new campaign called ‘Trusted Naam, Fantastic Kaam’ featuring Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. The campaign has been conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab company, and will be spread across mainline and digital (TV, social media, OTT, digital and influencer marketing) platforms.

The company’s focus has always been to be transparent and create awareness about the various aspects consumers should consider while signing up for insurance, Parag Ved, president, consumer business, Tata AIG General Insurance, said. “The current campaign does just that, put consumers first and educate them. Ranbir Kapoor was the perfect fit as he brings in the legacy which our brand is also attached to,” he added.

The campaign revolves around how, in an industry where consumers are always weary of various terms and conditions attached, Tata AIG puts the needs of the customers first. The campaign features Ranbir Kapoor, an actor who has played multiple award-winning roles. Ranbir Kapoor comes from a strong film heritage but works extra hard to build on that legacy and was a perfect fit for the campaign. In the campaign videos, Ranbir Kapoor plays never-seen-before characters. His performances as a gorgeous lady and a freezing cadet in the TVCs are sure to be remembered. For Tata AIG’s latest campaign, Ranbir Kapoor has leveraged both his legacy and talent trait of getting into the skin of the character to drive home the message of Tata AIG General Insurance, ‘Trusted Naam, Fantastic Kaam’.

For Amit Akali, co-founder and chief creative officer, Wondrlab, the ad films bring alive the ‘naam and kaam’ philosophy by exploring the dynamism between the superstar and a young celebrity manager who can’t wrap his head around his client’s extreme efforts. “When we started with interviewing stakeholders at the client’s end, we realized that while Tata AIG is an extremely trusted name in the category, like any Tata company, they are also a lot more. In the last few years, they’ve added numerous features to their offerings like self-service, digital products, quick claim settlement, etc. The immediate thought that came to mind was – ‘sirf trusted naam nahin, fantastic kaam bhi’. After that, in discussions, we realized that similarly there was one celebrity who not only lived up to his family name and legacy, but had put in efforts to go way beyond, and that was Ranbir Kapoor. In fact, there were no plans to get a celebrity on board initially, but we all realized this was a perfect fit. The campaign also highlights the unique offerings of Tata AIG with a series of quirky feature-led shorties,” he highlighted.

Read Also: Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 15 To 21 November 2021

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook