Tata AIA ropes in Neeraj Chopra as its brand ambassador

There is a need to educate Indians about the importance of life insurance, Chopra said.

Tata AIA Life Insurance has entered into a multi-year brand partnership Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, as its brand ambassador. Post-Olympic win, this is his first brand partnership, the company said in a statement. As part of the partnership, Chopra will support Tata AIA’s efforts in offering life protection and health and wellness solutions to its consumers over the next few years. “As a VSM awardee in the Army and a National Icon today, Neeraj symbolises incredible passion for excellence and a great commitment to serving the nation,” Venky Iyer, executive vice president and chief distribution officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said.

“For us at Tata AIA, his sports journey echoes greatly with our vision of enabling dreams and inspiring healthier and happier lives. And quite like we observe in Neeraj’s journey, passion for excellence, and an obsession to do the best for our consumers, the people of India, are among the core values at Tata AIA,” Iyer added.

While the Indian athlete has consistently set high benchmarks and pioneered change through his dedication to his sport, he closely embodies Tata AIA’s vision of enabling dreams and inspiring healthier and happier lives, the company said. Moreover, he is also of the view that life insurance helps individuals plan for their protection related needs as well as cater to their health, wellness and wealth creation needs, the statement added.

“Joining the Tata AIA family was a logical step for me. I firmly believe that there is a need to educate Indians, especially the youth, about the need for life insurance and to help them plan for their financial goals, at the right time. Further, the pandemic has made us realise the key need to pursue physical and emotional wellbeing in our day to day life. Tata AIA’s protection and health and wellness solutions offer distinct and significant benefits to consumers,” Chopra stated.

